SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Update

SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a growth of 121.6% from the August 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

SSREY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SWISS RE LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded SWISS RE LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

SSREY stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,044. SWISS RE LTD/S has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

