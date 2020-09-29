suterusu (SUTER) 24-Hour Volume Hits $103,458.00

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One suterusu token can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, suterusu has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. suterusu has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and $103,458.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get suterusu alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043032 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $512.12 or 0.04768981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009335 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033794 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002164 BTC.

suterusu Token Profile

suterusu is a token. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,373,040,783 tokens. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

suterusu Token Trading

suterusu can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for suterusu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for suterusu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.