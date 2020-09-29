SushiSwap Trading Down 13.5% This Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $148.13 million and approximately $53.04 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00011387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $510.71 or 0.04786448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009386 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057049 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00033773 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 121,919,362 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

SushiSwap Token Trading

SushiSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

