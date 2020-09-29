Surge Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Short Interest Up 322.8% in September

Surge Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 795,800 shares, an increase of 322.8% from the August 31st total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.1 days.
OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.
Surge Energy Company Profile
