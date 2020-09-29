Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $51.50 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RUN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BofA Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,456.54 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $72.20.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,644 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $156,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $824,173.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,077,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,869,132.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 698,838 shares of company stock worth $25,196,767 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 91.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 365.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

