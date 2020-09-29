Sunrise Communications Group AG (OTCMKTS:SNMMF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Sunrise Communications Group AG (OTCMKTS:SNMMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 90,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SNMMF remained flat at $$82.33 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.53. Sunrise Communications Group has a 52 week low of $82.33 and a 52 week high of $82.33.

About Sunrise Communications Group

Sunrise Communications Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to residential and business customers, and other carriers in Switzerland. The company offers mobile voice and data on postpaid and prepaid basis, landline voice and Internet, and Internet protocol television services; and system integration and managed services; and voice hubbing services based on the proprietary landline network.

