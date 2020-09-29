Sunrise Communications Group AG (OTCMKTS:SNMMF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Sunrise Communications Group AG (OTCMKTS:SNMMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 90,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
SNMMF remained flat at $$82.33 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.53. Sunrise Communications Group has a 52 week low of $82.33 and a 52 week high of $82.33.
About Sunrise Communications Group
See Also: How does a margin account work?
Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.