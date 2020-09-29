Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) versus Its Peers Head to Head Review

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE: NOVA) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric & other services combined” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sunnova Energy International to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Sunnova Energy International has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunnova Energy International’s competitors have a beta of 0.40, meaning that their average share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

92.1% of Sunnova Energy International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunnova Energy International -106.01% -23.98% -5.95% Sunnova Energy International Competitors 0.68% 10.07% 2.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sunnova Energy International $131.56 million -$144.35 million -8.93 Sunnova Energy International Competitors $9.27 billion $442.61 million 15.75

Sunnova Energy International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sunnova Energy International. Sunnova Energy International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sunnova Energy International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunnova Energy International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sunnova Energy International Competitors 457 1927 1382 14 2.25

Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.38%. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies have a potential upside of 13.28%. Given Sunnova Energy International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sunnova Energy International is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Sunnova Energy International competitors beat Sunnova Energy International on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc. provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers. Sunnova Energy International Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

