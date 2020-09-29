Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the August 31st total of 15,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summer Infant stock. Plaisance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Summer Infant comprises approximately 0.9% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Plaisance Capital LLC owned 5.28% of Summer Infant worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SUMR opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 million, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. Summer Infant has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.21 million for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%.

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

