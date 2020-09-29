Strong Market Cap Tops $4.48 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Strong has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and $967,975.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong token can currently be purchased for $160.15 or 0.01491365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Strong has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00261238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00041002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00090355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.19 or 0.01584850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00183251 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,986 tokens. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

Buying and Selling Strong

Strong can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

