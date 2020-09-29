Streamr (DATA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $334,489.00

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Streamr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $27.06 million and $334,489.00 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042968 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.90 or 0.04793993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009311 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00056703 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033942 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,943,835 tokens. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.