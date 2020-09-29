Stratis Price Tops $0.44 on Major Exchanges (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00004106 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Livecoin, Bittrex and Bittylicious. Stratis has a market capitalization of $44.12 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005012 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000544 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000928 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00031656 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,975,334 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Crex24, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, HitBTC, Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit, Binance and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.