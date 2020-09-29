StormX (STMX) Trading 0.4% Higher This Week

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. One StormX token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. StormX has a total market capitalization of $15.84 million and $325,832.00 worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StormX has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042966 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.49 or 0.04838315 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009323 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057218 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033870 BTC.

About StormX

STMX is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 9,517,981,696 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,483,882,727 tokens. The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

StormX Token Trading

StormX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

