Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,409 call options on the company. This is an increase of 691% compared to the typical volume of 431 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRGS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

PRGS stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.98. 35,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.03. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

