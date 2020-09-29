Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Sogou (NYSE:SOGO)

Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,776 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical volume of 2,653 call options.

Shares of NYSE SOGO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.88. 1,172,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,746. Sogou has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 111.00, a PEG ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Sogou had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $261.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sogou will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SOGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sogou from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sogou from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sogou currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sogou by 2,586.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 925,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 890,660 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sogou during the second quarter valued at approximately $992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sogou by 26.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 27,284 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in shares of Sogou during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sogou during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

