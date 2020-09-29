Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Sogou (NYSE:SOGO)

Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,776 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical volume of 2,653 call options.
Shares of NYSE SOGO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.88. 1,172,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,746. Sogou has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 111.00, a PEG ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24.
Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Sogou had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $261.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sogou will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sogou by 2,586.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 925,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 890,660 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sogou during the second quarter valued at approximately $992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sogou by 26.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 27,284 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in shares of Sogou during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sogou during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Sogou Company Profile
Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.
