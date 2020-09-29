Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,315 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 801% compared to the typical volume of 257 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 375.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ICLN traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.05. 66,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,387. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

