Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Gaming and Leisure Properties Call Options (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,020 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,203% compared to the average daily volume of 155 call options.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,204. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.28). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $261.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,892,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,573,000 after buying an additional 321,158 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 920,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,503,000 after buying an additional 149,022 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 111,344 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $32.41 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

