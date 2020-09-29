Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 12,737 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 310% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,106 call options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Weibo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 8,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.34. The company had a trading volume of 38,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,529. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.66. Weibo has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $55.52.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $387.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.63 million. Weibo had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

