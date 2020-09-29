Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,129 call options on the company. This is an increase of 210% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,009 call options.

Shares of BTU traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 158,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,887. The stock has a market cap of $305.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The coal producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.01). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 55.36%. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

