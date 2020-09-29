Steelcase Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

Steelcase has decreased its dividend by 2.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Steelcase has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.58. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $23.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $818.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCS shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Benchmark lowered shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steelcase has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

