Stealth Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.21 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Stealth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Stealth has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $9,115.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004156 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001152 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000939 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00031467 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 37,088,774 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

