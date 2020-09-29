Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Short Interest Down 51.2% in September

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the August 31st total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MITO opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 million, a P/E ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 2.47. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $14.41.
Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.
About Stealth BioTherapeutics
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.
