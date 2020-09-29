Steadfast Group Ltd (ASX:SDF) Insider Buys A$61,812.26 in Stock

Steadfast Group Ltd (ASX:SDF) insider Gregory Rynenberg bought 18,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.26 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of A$61,812.26 ($44,151.61).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$3.20.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Steadfast Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. Steadfast Group’s payout ratio is presently -153.85%.

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also provides insurance underwriting services; and other complementary businesses, including technology, back office, work health consultancy, reinsurance, wholesale insurance and analytics, life insurance, and specialized legal practice.

