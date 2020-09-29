STARPHARMA HOLD/S (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Short Interest Update

STARPHARMA HOLD/S (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SPHRY stock remained flat at $$11.46 during trading on Tuesday. STARPHARMA HOLD/S has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63.

Get STARPHARMA HOLD/S alerts:

About STARPHARMA HOLD/S

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company focuses on the development of VivaGel, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis, and as a condom coating for the prevention of sexually transmitted infections, as well as VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for STARPHARMA HOLD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STARPHARMA HOLD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.