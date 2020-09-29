StarCurve (XSTAR) Price Hits $0.16

StarCurve (CURRENCY:XSTAR) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One StarCurve token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StarCurve has a total market cap of $809,701.79 and approximately $69,795.00 worth of StarCurve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, StarCurve has traded down 52.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StarCurve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00264907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00090943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.41 or 0.01586047 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00180287 BTC.

StarCurve Token Profile

StarCurve’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,913,865 tokens. The official website for StarCurve is starcurve.io

StarCurve Token Trading

StarCurve can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarCurve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarCurve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StarCurve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StarCurve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StarCurve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.