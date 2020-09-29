SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Down 29.1% in September

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the August 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SQIDF remained flat at $$0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday. SQI Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13.

About SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for advanced multiplexing diagnostics in Canada. The company offers sqidworks diagnostic platform, a fully-automated microarray processing and analytical system; sqidlite benchtop diagnostic platform, a fully automated bench top microarray processing and analytical system; and sqid-X, a semi-automated bench-top platform.

