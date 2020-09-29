Spiking (SPIKE) Price Down 86.4% Over Last Week

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, Spiking has traded down 86.4% against the US dollar. Spiking has a total market cap of $238,002.06 and $25.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spiking token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and COSS.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042966 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.49 or 0.04838315 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009323 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057218 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033870 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a token. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Spiking's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens.

The official website for Spiking is spiking.com

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

