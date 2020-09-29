Spectrum Global Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:SGSI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Spectrum Global Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. 80,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,384. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23. Spectrum Global Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $11.76.

Get Spectrum Global Solutions alerts:

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter.

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc provides services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors primarily in Canada, the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Caribbean. The company's engineering, design, construction, installation, and maintenance services support the build-out, maintenance, upgrade, and operation of fiber optic, Ethernet, copper, wireless, wireline, utility, and enterprise networks.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.