SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 61.6% from the August 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SOUTH32 LTD/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

SOUHY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,034. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.02. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

