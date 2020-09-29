SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SONVY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SONVY stock traded up $6.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $52.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.63.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

