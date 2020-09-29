SOLVAY S A/S (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SOLVAY S A/S (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SOLVAY S A/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SOLVAY S A/S in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded SOLVAY S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SOLVAY S A/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SOLVAY S A/S in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SOLVY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.74. 694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210. SOLVAY S A/S has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through for segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

