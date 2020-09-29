SolGold plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Short Interest Up 112.7% in September

SolGold plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 112.7% from the August 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SLGGF traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,466. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29. SolGold has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.39.

Get SolGold alerts:

SLGGF has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on SolGold in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.