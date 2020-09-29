Solana (SOL) Trading 0.4% Higher This Week

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. Over the last week, Solana has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Solana has a total market capitalization of $116.15 million and approximately $7.04 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can currently be bought for about $2.93 or 0.00027482 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043191 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $511.04 or 0.04787096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009385 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00057106 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033791 BTC.

About Solana

SOL is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,616,045 coins and its circulating supply is 39,590,134 coins. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official website is solana.com

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

