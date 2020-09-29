Sohu.com Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,207 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 150% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,282 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.84. 61,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,054. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $707.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.45.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $421.06 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Sohu.com will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sohu.com from $10.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Sohu.com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sohu.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 3.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 272,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sohu.com by 27.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 39,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

