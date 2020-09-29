SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SMGZY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMITHS GRP PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SMITHS GRP PLC/S currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of SMGZY opened at $17.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45. SMITHS GRP PLC/S has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

