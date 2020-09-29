Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.28 on October 28th

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.278 per share by the medical equipment provider on Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

Smith & Nephew has raised its dividend payment by 16.3% over the last three years. Smith & Nephew has a dividend payout ratio of 43.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Smith & Nephew to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.24.

SNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, July 31st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

