Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.39 Million

Equities analysts expect Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) to post sales of $17.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.80 million and the highest is $23.90 million. Smart Sand posted sales of $65.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year sales of $109.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.90 million to $123.72 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $123.15 million, with estimates ranging from $94.70 million to $141.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Smart Sand.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Smart Sand had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:SND traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,139. Smart Sand has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $54.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 65,442 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 52,910 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 37,041 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 126,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 39,154 shares during the period. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Sand (SND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.