Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the August 31st total of 252,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ SKYS opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. Sky Solar has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67.

Get Sky Solar alerts:

Sky Solar Company Profile

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.