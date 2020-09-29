Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the August 31st total of 252,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ SKYS opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. Sky Solar has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67.
Sky Solar Company Profile
