Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) Short Interest Up 138.9% in September

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 138.9% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHI. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 323.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,262. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.67. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $31.61.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

