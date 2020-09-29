SingularityNET Price Tops $0.0544 on Major Exchanges (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $46.39 million and approximately $400,526.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.0544 or 0.00000510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Binance, Liqui and IDEX. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00261580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00041225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00089290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.53 or 0.01595984 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00179228 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,948,187 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Liqui, Binance, Kucoin, IDEX, Ethfinex and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.