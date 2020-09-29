Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Market Cap Reaches $8.57 Million

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Single Collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Single Collateral DAI alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042984 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $514.61 or 0.04788618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009324 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056838 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033864 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Profile

SAI is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Single Collateral DAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Single Collateral DAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Single Collateral DAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.