Simlatus Corp (OTCMKTS:SIML) Short Interest Update

Simlatus Corp (OTCMKTS:SIML) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 138.2% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,550,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SIML stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,638,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,050,813. Simlatus has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

Simlatus (OTCMKTS:SIML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($11.58) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

Simlatus Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video broadcast equipment and software worldwide. The company offers a range of broadcast products, such as switchers, controllers, protection switches, HD and analog routers, and audio distribution equipment, as well as SoundPal and SyncPal audio/video signaling products.

