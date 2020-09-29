Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Receiving Neutral Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) has been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Silvergate Capital earned a media sentiment score of 0.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

SI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.70.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Shares of SI stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.07. 1,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,523. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. The company has a market cap of $268.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $1,053,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 264,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,441.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Son-Jai Paik purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $152,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.