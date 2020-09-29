Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.40

Media stories about Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) have trended neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Silvergate Capital earned a news sentiment score of 0.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.70.

Shares of NYSE SI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $268.39 million and a PE ratio of 13.15.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $1,053,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 264,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,441.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Son-Jai Paik purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $152,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

