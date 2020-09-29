Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SIEGY. Zacks Investment Research raised Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Siemens in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

SIEGY traded up $4.67 on Tuesday, hitting $69.97. 198,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,375. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. Siemens has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $71.17.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $14.85 billion during the quarter. Siemens had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Siemens will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

