Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 119.6% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMMNY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SMMNY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.17. The stock had a trading volume of 20,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,891. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average is $22.69. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $26.88.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems. Its Advanced Therapies segment produces integrated products, solutions, and services for therapy departments of healthcare providers.

