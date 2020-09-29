Short Interest in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Decreases By 66.7%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ZURVY stock opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $44.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 27.88 and a current ratio of 27.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

