Short Interest in Zoom Telephonics Inc (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Increases By 200.0%

Zoom Telephonics Inc (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ZMTP stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. Zoom Telephonics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70.

Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter. Zoom Telephonics had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 8.31%.

Zoom Telephonics, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems, asymmetrical digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, embedded modems, ISDN modems, telephone dialers, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics.

