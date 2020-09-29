Short Interest in Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) Expands By 52.0%

Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the August 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NYSE:WF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.91. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,766. Woori Financial Group has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 27.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 96.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WF shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Woori Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

