Short Interest in Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Increases By 188.4%

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, a growth of 188.4% from the August 31st total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,289.0 days.

OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $90.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.09. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $101.10.

WKCMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

