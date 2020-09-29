Short Interest in Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expands By 256.6%

Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 256.6% from the August 31st total of 308,500 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 581,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

VBLT opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.75. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 57.70% and a negative net margin of 2,987.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VBLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

